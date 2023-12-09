Social media rejoices as KJP gets fact-checked for touting ‘Bidenomics’ on X: ‘Love community notes’

Critics of the Biden administration on social media appeared grateful after the "Community Notes" feature on X, formerly Twitter, hit White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a crowdsourced fact-check.

Conservative X users celebrated the feature for attaching context to Jean-Pierre’s statement about President Biden’s economic policies — dubbed "Bidenomics" — being the cause for "good economic news."

The fact-check asserted that it’s not Biden’s doing that the economy looks better, but rather that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy are continuing to dissolve.

VA DEMOCRAT FEATURED IN STREAMED SEX ACTS ONLINE SAYS SHE’S THE VICTIM: ‘MY ENTIRE LIFE WAS ROCKED’

Jean-Pierre shared the X post after the U.S. jobs report dropped on Friday.

"Today, we got more good economic news. 199,000 jobs created last month," she wrote. "A total of 14.1 million created under President Biden. That’s Bidenomics in action."

However, using the "Community Notes" feature on the platform, a collection of users added information under the post that stated: "It is well documented that nearly 72% of job gains since 2021 are simply jobs recovered that were lost during the pandemic, not created."

As a source, the note shared a U.S. House Budget Committee press release from June saying how job growth under Biden has been "recovery" as opposed to "creation."

"Nearly 72 percent of all job gains since 2021 were simply jobs that were being recovered from the pandemic, not new job creation," according to the release. "In fact, when looking at today’s economy compared to pre-pandemic levels, employment is up only by 3.7 million."

X users celebrated the note after it was tacked onto the post.

OutKick sports commentator Dan Dakich commented: "Love community notes."

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza remarked: "She lies. Gets busted. Then lies again."

BLACK VOTERS UNHAPPY WITH BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGISTS FEAR IT COULD 'THREATEN HIS RE-ELECTION': NY TIMES

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin criticized the White House official, saying: "Another day, another community note on a White House Tweet. The Democrats are lying to you. 'Ignore your reality for our narrative, so we can stay in power.'"

"There's only one person in this race who can beat the Democrats in November. That's @RonDeSantis."

The official account for "Rasmussen Reports" expressed gratitude for the "Community Notes" function, posting, "Good Morning! Where would we be without @CommunityNotes? We'd be back inside Jack Dorsey's censorship prison."

XM radio host Andrew Wilkow said: "She really just says whatever she wants doesn’t she?"

And Trump 2024 senior adviser Dan Scavino, Jr. replied to Jean-Pierre’s post with a GIF of the "Elf on the Shelf" that read: "Stop spreading misinformation. THE ELF IS WATCHING."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP