Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Social media rejoices as KJP gets fact-checked for touting ‘Bidenomics’ on X: ‘Love community notes’

Note claims jobs were just regained after pandemic, not created

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Democrats ditch 'tone-deaf' Bidenomics message: Report Video

Democrats ditch 'tone-deaf' Bidenomics message: Report

FOX News contributor David Webb joined 'FOX & Friends First' to discuss why Democrats are abandoning the key Biden talking point as the president hits the campaign trail to fundraise with celebrities.

Critics of the Biden administration on social media appeared grateful after the "Community Notes" feature on X, formerly Twitter, hit White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with a crowdsourced fact-check.

Conservative X users celebrated the feature for attaching context to Jean-Pierre’s statement about President Biden’s economic policies — dubbed "Bidenomics" — being the cause for "good economic news."

The fact-check asserted that it’s not Biden’s doing that the economy looks better, but rather that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy are continuing to dissolve.

VA DEMOCRAT FEATURED IN STREAMED SEX ACTS ONLINE SAYS SHE’S THE VICTIM: ‘MY ENTIRE LIFE WAS ROCKED’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was blasted on X after getting fact checked while bragging about "Bidenomics." (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre shared the X post after the U.S. jobs report dropped on Friday. 

"Today, we got more good economic news. 199,000 jobs created last month," she wrote. "A total of 14.1 million created under President Biden. That’s Bidenomics in action."

However, using the "Community Notes" feature on the platform, a collection of users added information under the post that stated: "It is well documented that nearly 72% of job gains since 2021 are simply jobs recovered that were lost during the pandemic, not created."

As a source, the note shared a U.S. House Budget Committee press release from June saying how job growth under Biden has been "recovery" as opposed to "creation." 

"Nearly 72 percent of all job gains since 2021 were simply jobs that were being recovered from the pandemic, not new job creation," according to the release. "In fact, when looking at today’s economy compared to pre-pandemic levels, employment is up only by 3.7 million."

X users celebrated the note after it was tacked onto the post. 

OutKick sports commentator Dan Dakich commented: "Love community notes."

Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza remarked: "She lies. Gets busted. Then lies again."

BLACK VOTERS UNHAPPY WITH BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGISTS FEAR IT COULD 'THREATEN HIS RE-ELECTION': NY TIMES

Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to guests at Ingeteam Inc., an electrical equipment manufacturer, on August 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin criticized the White House official, saying: "Another day, another community note on a White House Tweet. The Democrats are lying to you. 'Ignore your reality for our narrative, so we can stay in power.'"

"There's only one person in this race who can beat the Democrats in November. That's @RonDeSantis."

The official account for "Rasmussen Reports" expressed gratitude for the "Community Notes" function, posting, "Good Morning! Where would we be without @CommunityNotes? We'd be back inside Jack Dorsey's censorship prison."

XM radio host Andrew Wilkow said: "She really just says whatever she wants doesn’t she?"

And Trump 2024 senior adviser Dan Scavino, Jr. replied to Jean-Pierre’s post with a GIF of the "Elf on the Shelf" that read: "Stop spreading misinformation. THE ELF IS WATCHING."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the Biden administration and the media’s insistence that the economy is doing well under the president, a majority of voters — including Democratic Party voters — don't feel very positively about the economy: In an October New York Times/Siena poll, over 60% of Democrats said the economy is "only fair" or "poor." 

WH pinning ‘Bidenomics’ against ‘MAGAnomics’ is one of the ‘dumbest ideas’: Gianno Caldwell Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 