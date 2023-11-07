Black voters unhappy with Biden, Democratic strategists fear it could 'threaten his re-election': NY Times

Many Black voters are "unhappy with President Biden," according to The New York Times.

A Monday report headlined, "As Black Voters Drift to Trump, Biden’s Allies Say They Have Work to Do," noted that "polling painted a worrisome picture of the president’s standing with a crucial constituency" and "Democratic strategists warned that the erosion could threaten his re-election."

The New York Times-Siena College poll released Sunday found Trump leading Biden by 10 points in Nevada, six points in Georgia, five points in both Arizona and Michigan, and four points in Pennsylvania. In Wisconsin, Biden held a two-point lead over Trump. Biden won all six states in 2020, but the poll also found that 22% of Black voters now prefer Trump after he received only 8% of the Black vote among those states in 2020.

MEDIA IN TIZZY AFTER POLL SHOWS TRUMP LEADS BIDEN IN KEY STATES: ‘THE HISSY FITS ARE ALREADY INCREDIBLE’

"Black voters are more disconnected from the Democratic Party than they have been in decades, frustrated with what many see as inaction on their political priorities and unhappy with President Biden, a candidate they helped lift to the White House just three years ago," Times reporters Maya King and Lisa Lerer wrote.

"Biden has a year to shore up his standing, but if numbers like these held up across the country in November 2024, they would amount to a historic shift: No Democratic presidential candidate since the civil rights era has earned less than 80 percent of the Black vote," the Times continued. "The new polling offers an early warning sign about the erosion of Mr. Biden’s coalition, Democratic strategists said, cautioning that the president will probably lose his re-election bid if he cannot increase his support from this pivotal voting bloc."

Democratic pollster Celinda Lake told the Times Biden’s political operation has not been "present enough" for Black voters. Another pollster, who once worked for President Obama, told the paper he is worried about turnout.

CNN PANELISTS SOUND ALARM ON ‘REALLY SCARY’ POLL SHOWING BIDEN TRAILING TRUMP IN KEY STATES

Jamaican-born business consultant Karen Wright told the Times that she always voted for Democrats but plans to vote Republican next year.

"She believes Mr. Biden has not followed through on his campaign promises on immigration, worries that Democrats have gone too far in their embrace of L.G.B.T.Q. issues and faults them for books used in public education that she believes are too sexually explicit," the Times wrote, noting that she isn’t alone.

Wright told the paper, "My clients are mostly Black… They voted Democrat last year and they all said next election they’re going to vote Republican."

The Times spoke with a variety of others who expressed similar concerns. This comes as ex-Obama adviser and CNN senior political analyst David Axelrod suggested on Sunday that it may be "wise" for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

DAVID AXELROD QUESTIONS WHETHER IT IS 'WISE' FOR BIDEN TO STAY IN 2024 RACE: 'STAKES...TOO DRAMATIC TO IGNORE'

"Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?" Axelrod asked in a thread on X.

Axelrod confessed it was late in the game for the Democratic Party to put forward another candidate, but this poll was an ominous sign for the party.

"It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied [conventional wisdom] before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not ‘bed-wetting,’ but legitimate concern," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP