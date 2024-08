"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., came in for a thrashing on social media Tuesday after the far-left lawmaker was denied a third term.

Bush lost her primary to St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell, a more moderate candidate who had the backing of pro-Israel groups that spent millions to unseat Bush in Missouri's bright blue 1st Congressional District over her criticism of the Jewish state. "Good riddance" trended on X with many users, not all of them conservatives, celebrating the result.

Jewish actor Michael Rapaport posted #SquadGoals and said he feels "joy" about the anti-Israel Bush losing her seat, while conservative social media account Libs of TikTok declared, "The squad are too radical even for Democrats."

Bush is the second member of her ultra-progressive group to lose a primary this year after Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., similarly lost to a moderate pro-Israel Democrat. It is unusual for incumbent House members to get ousted by primary challengers.

Comedian Tim Young wrote, "Even Democrats can't stand the squad."

"Congresswoman Cori Bush becomes the second squad member to lose a primary this election cycle. She and Jamaal Bowman are free to join Hamas together," OutKick founder Clay Travis wrote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., joked that he will "miss Cori Bush missing every committee meeting."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote, "Cori Bush is HISTORY… and not a moment too soon."

Pundit T.J. Moe reacted, "Good riddance to the worst representation in the history of Missouri, Cori Bush."

"Cori Bush lost tonight because she didn’t take her district seriously, and because she became the national poster child for the most braindead progressive ideas like defund the police. Any future for progressive politics is going to look less like Bush and more like Walz," progressive activist Brianna Wu wrote.

Pro-Israel Democrat Steven Goldstein wrote, "Listen up, folks: I’m a Democrat and I celebrate the defeat of Cori Bush. Her nonstop hatred of Israel and disdain for Jewish safety veered into pathological Antisemitism. Public life should have no place for hatemongers like her of either party, including the entire Squad."

Some on the left accused AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups of smearing Bush in a multi-million dollar ad campaign or even of buying the seat.

"AIPAC can gloat about taking out another member of the ‘squad,’" but in the end they’ll be losers. They & their allies spent over $13 million to smear & defame @CoriBush," said James J. Zogby, founder and president of the American Arab Institute. "Cori was much beloved & their treatment of her will not be forgotten."

Many others took to X with thoughts on Bush losing:

Bush also faced criticism for saying she was radicalized and threatening to "tear" down AIPAC in her concession speech.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.