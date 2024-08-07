'Squad' Rep Cori Bush's loss cheered by right, left sounds off on AIPAC spending

Controversial Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush on Tuesday became the second "Squad" member to lose in a Democratic primary this year, following Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Bush, a controversial lawmaker who rose to prominence in the Black Lives Matter movement, was denied a third term when Democratic voters nominated St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell for the seat that represents St. Louis city and part of St. Louis County. Pro-Israel groups spent millions to unseat Bush, a vocal critic of the war in Gaza and the Jewish state.

"The Many have spoken!" the American Israel Public Affairs Committee posted on X after the race was called for Bell. "Congratulations to pro-Israel progressive leader @bell4mo on your big win against anti-Israel Squad member Rep. Cori Bush!"

Bell’s campaign received a big boost from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whose super political action committee, United Democracy Project, spent $8.5 million to oust Bush. She was targeted after repeated criticism of Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

It was a game plan that worked earlier this year in New York. In June, United Democracy Project spent $15 million to defeat another Squad member — Bowman, who lost to George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist.

"AIPAC and our 4.5 million grassroots members are proud to stand with Wesley Bell!" the group said. "Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics!"

Bush called out AIPAC in her concession speech. "All they did is radicalize me, so they need to be afraid," she said.

"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down," Bush declared. "And let me put all of these corporations on notice, I'm coming after you too!"

Bush's defeat was welcomed by conservatives and those who support Israel.

"Congresswoman Cori Bush becomes the second squad member to lose a primary this election cycle. She and Jamaal Bowman are free to join Hamas together," OutKick founder Clay Travis posted on X.

"NEXT UP: Ilhan Omar," said Chaya Raichik, who runs the popular Libs of TikTok account on X. "The squad are too radical even for Democrats."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., an adversary of the "Squad" in Congress, jokingly said, "I will miss Cori Bush missing every committee meeting."

Some on the left accused AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups of smearing Bush in a multi-million dollar ad campaign or even of buying the seat.

"AIPAC can gloat about "taking out another member of the ‘squad,’" but in the end they’ll be losers. They & their allies spent over $13 million to smear & defame @CoriBush," said James J. Zogby, founder and president of the American Arab Institute. "Cori was much beloved & their treatment of her will not be forgotten."

Eman Abdelhadi, a University of Chicago sociology professor, accused AIPAC of using racist tropes to defeat Bush, referencing claims that the United Democracy Project distorted photos of her in mailers. The super PAC has denied the charge, calling it "completely false and absurd."

"AIPAC illegally ran ads against Cori Bush where they distorted her face into a racial caricature. That’s the state of American politics today. She deserves better than this clown country," Abdelhadi said.

Brianna Wu, a former congressional candidate and founder of the progressive Rebellion PAC, offered a more nuanced take on Bush's loss.

"Cori Bush lost tonight because she didn’t take her district seriously, and because she became the national poster child for the most braindead progressive ideas like defund the police," said Wu.

"Any future for progressive politics is going to look less like Bush and more like [Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim] Walz."

"Being besties with antisemites also unhelpful," she added.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and the Associated Press contributed to this report.