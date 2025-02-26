Social media blasts ‘Gaslighting’ Gavin Newsom after he announces new podcast

Social media users savaged Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., after he announced the upcoming launch of his brand-new podcast.

Prominent critics of the governor mocked the news, choosing to remind him of the state’s problems under his leadership rather than express support for his latest media venture.

"California is a burnt mess that’s wallowing in financial ruin. So, Gavin Newsom naturally launches a podcast. WTH?! [What the hell?!]" conservative commentator Paul Szypula posted on X.

Newsom shared the news of his "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast in a video post shared to X on Tuesday morning. Billing it as an "anything but the ordinary ‘politician’ podcast,’" the upbeat-looking governor said his new show will feature guests that "I disagree with" as well as people "I look up to."

He added that the show will delve into "real conversations" on topics concerning Americans. "What’s going on with the cost of eggs? What are the impacts – the real impacts – to you around tariffs?," he asked, showcasing the kind of content that will be covered.

He also noted that he would get into the details of "what’s really going on inside of DOGE," and concluded the video by saying he’ll be speaking to "leaders and architects in the MAGA movement" during the first episodes of his show.

The podcast is produced by iHeartMedia and will be the second podcast that the governor has been involved with. Newsom currently co-hosts the "Politickin’" podcast alongside former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, and sports agent Doug Hendrickson.

Many X users were not impressed with the news.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy brought up Newsom’s "French Laundry" scandal in response to the governor’s announcement.

"Let’s start with why did you throw a party for yourself at the French Laundry with no masks on in the middle of Covid when California had just about the strictest COVID regs in the country and thousands of small businesses were going outta business because of said policies?," he said.

Newsom apologized in 2023 for the 2020 scandal, which involved him and friends dining at The French Laundry restaurant, one of the Golden State's most elite fine dining spots, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when state residents were mandated to social distance and stay home.

Free Beacon investigative reporter Andrew Kerr commented that he wants to be a guest on Newsom’s show so they could discuss the state government’s recent Los Angeles wildfire response.

"Hi Gavin, I would love to come on your show to discuss why your administration shut down a rockstar wildfire team under your command then lied to the public about their heroic accomplishments after I reported on your actions," he posted.

Republican California state Rep. Carl DeMaio blasted the governor, posting, "Gavin Newsom launches a new podcast. What name would you give it? My choice: 'Gaslighting with Gavin.’"

The Federalist reporter Brianna Lyman ripped Newsom, writing, "Your state is literally in shambles, homelessness is a massive problem, communities are still just ash and you think now is the good time to launch a … podcast?"

"I’d rather pour acid in my ears than listen to a Gavin Newsom podcast," California GOP Chair John Dennis wrote.

The governor's office did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.