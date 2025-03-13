'Snow White' actor says he is 'disappointed in the world' over downgraded premiere of Snow White remake

"Snow White" actor Martin Klebba, who voices the character of "Grumpy" the dwarf in the live-action adaptation, lamented that the film’s premiere is being downgraded amid public backlash.

Variety reported this week that the studio is scaling down the film’s red carpet premiere on March 15, making it a smaller event than Disney’s typical big-budget premieres.

The smaller red carpet event will not be attended by media outlets that usually attend premieres to speak to the film’s cast and crew. Though film stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are set to attend a pre-party and screening at L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre, media coverage will only include photographers and a house crew.

Disney did not reply to Fox News Digital’s questions about why the premiere was downsized, but the news comes as the film has been mired in controversy for years, stemming from the outspoken views of its lead actress, Zegler, as well as the film’s original portrayal of the Seven Dwarfs.

"I was a little disappointed," Klebba, who plays one of the seven dwarfs, told The New York Post. "I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world."

He explained, "We’ve come to this place in society where people work really hard on this movie, where Marc [Webb], the director, is probably four years into putting this together, [along with] the producers and Disney, and just because a couple of people have views that not everybody feels the same way, now we’re having to alter the fun part of making a movie, which is premieres."

Even so, he said that he ultimately understands why Disney chose its current course of action for the film's premiere.

"So I’m a little bummed, but I understand it as well," Klebba said. "Disney is one of the greatest production companies of all time, so you gotta be really careful in today’s world. So I see why they did it. I’m just still a little bummed because I was really looking forward to doing the red carpet."

"I just was really hoping to get together and walk the red carpet with these guys," he said, referring to his fellow cast members.

Nonetheless, the actor, who has been in projects like "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the upcoming "Electric State" film on Netflix, said that times have changed.

"The world has come a long way. Whether you’re woke or not woke, God doesn’t make mistakes. Just be you and accepting," he said. "Accept everybody for who they are, and the world would be a great place."

He did say that Hollywood has room for improvement, however.

"I wish Hollywood would be a little bit more open minded with people with disabilities," he told The Post. "Whether they’re in a wheelchair or they’re shorter or whatever it might be, give everybody an opportunity."

"Step outside the box and be open to casting someone for their abilities, not just for what they look like, even though I’m better looking than Brad Pitt," he quipped.

He expressed gratitude for Disney granting him significant opportunities, however.

Even if he is frustrated by how this premiere panned out, he credited the company for granting him some major opportunities so far.

"When I was 8 years old and I went to Disney World, I was like, ‘I’m gonna work for this company one day,’" he said. "Only I thought I was gonna be one of the characters that walked around the park with a big plastic head on, you know? Never did I think I was gonna become an actor and work on some of the biggest franchises of all time."

"I love Disney. They do what they gotta do," the actor said. "It’s sad that society has gotten to the point where we have to do this nowadays."



The film endured multiple controversies in the years before it was released. During Disney’s D23 expo in 2022, Zegler slammed the original movie, telling the media, "I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time."

One of the remake’s other controversies included discussion of how the film’s dwarves would be portrayed. Disney ultimately said the company would be taking a "different approach" for the characters. In October 2023, the film was delayed a year. In November 2024, star Zegler apologized for her social media rant against Donald Trump and his supporters that wished they never knew peace.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.