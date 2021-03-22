Simon & Schuster to publish biography of Dr. Fauci for kids months after canceling Hawley book deal

Simon & Schuster will release an illustrated biography of Dr. Anthony Fauci meant for young children this summer, according to the publisher's website.

"Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor," written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye, will hit the shelves on June 29. The book details the life story of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director, who rose to celebrity status and emerged as an ever-present figure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Daily Mail reported that Fauci spoke with Messner for the book, which features a list of his recommended reading material, vaccine information, and tips for aspiring scientists.

"Before he was Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci was a curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle," the Simon & Schuster website reveals.

"His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up — and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life."

Simon & Schuster came under fire in January over their controversial decision to cancel the publication of Sen. Josh Hawley's forthcoming book following the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot.

The publishing giant scrapped the planned June release of "The Tyranny of Big Tech" penned by Hawley, a Missouri Republican and one of the GOP lawmakers who helped lead objections to the count of Electoral College votes.

Hawley slammed the publisher's "Orwellian" move at the time, calling their decision a "direct assault on the First Amendment."

"Only approved speech can now be published," he tweeted. "This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don't approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court."

Hawley's book was later picked up by conservative Regnery Publishing and is scheduled to be released this spring.

Hawley's office did not respond to requests for comment from Fox News late Monday.