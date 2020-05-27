Ben Shapiro on debate over wearing masks: 'The desire to virtue signal on both sides is truly insane'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro weighed in Wednesday on the debate over the effectiveness of wearing masks against the coronavirus as President Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden continued to spar over the issue.

"There are a bunch of people who are implying that wearing a mask is foolish or that it's giving up basic American freedoms," Shapiro said. "I don't think that's right. I don't think the state should be compelling you to wear a mask if you are out in public, but I do think that you are not being kind to others if you're in a place with vulnerable people."

On Tuesday, Biden, who wore a black face mask during a Memorial Day ceremony a day earlier, called the president an "absolute fool" for refusing to don a face covering in front of the cameras.

"Joe Biden wants to virtue signal," Shapiro argued. "He wants this contrast ... the idea here is that if he wears a mask and Trump does not, it's because he takes this seriously and Donald Trump does not. This is his campaign ... wear a mask."

"The Ben Shapiro Show" host explained that while he believes wearing a mask in an uncrowded area is "stupid" and "just virtue signaling at this point," Trump is being "foolish" by not wearing a mask from a political standpoint.

BIDEN CLAIMS TRUMP REFUSAL TO WEAR MASK IS 'STOKING DEATHS'

"Most Americans are on board with the idea that when you're in a crowded area you're supposed to wear a mask," Shapiro said before adding, "I think the desire to virtue signal on both sides is truly insane."

Health experts have repeatedly recommended wearing face masks or facial coverings when going to public places where social distancing is impossible.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"In certain situations, you should wear a mask...," Shapiro explained. "If you're wearing a mask alone in your car, you're a moron ... you're stupid. If you're out in public and you're 100 feet away from everybody, that's just virtue signaling at this point."