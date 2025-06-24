Expand / Collapse search
Harvard weighs how to strike deal with Trump admin without looking like it caved: Report

Former Harvard President Lawrence Summers told NY Times a deal shouldn't look like a surrender

Hanna Panreck
Harvard has focused its internal discussions about a possible truce with the Trump administration on how to make sure it doesn't look like it capitulated, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times reported that Harvard was in the middle of negotiations with the Trump administration and considering "how to strike a deal without compromising its values or appearing to have capitulated."

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in a back-and-forth as the administration froze over $2 billion in the university's federal grant and contracts funding. Trump has also sought to ban international students on campus, which a Massachusetts judge temporarily blocked, siding with Harvard because it would likely suffer "immediate and irreparable harm" if enforced.

The Times, citing three people familiar with the university's situation, said Harvard was "shaping internal debates" around its talks with Trump's administration. 

Harvard protest

People hold up signs during the Harvard Students for Freedom rally in support of international students at the Harvard University campus in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 27, 2025.  (Photo by RICK FRIEDMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump hinted on Friday that an agreement on Harvard's international students might be announced within a week. 

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so."

The president noted the university "acted extremely appropriately" during negotiations, applauding their leadership's apparent commitment to do "what is right." 

The Times report said that Harvard's internal discussions were "fraught" due to the Trump administration's requests, which included issues of viewpoint diversity at the Ivy League institution, as well as to adhere to "merit-based" hiring and admissions practices.

donald trump looking concerned on White House lawn

President Donald Trump arrives to the South Lawn of the White House from Camp David on Monday, June 9, 2025.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc)

Harvard's president, Alan Garber, has acknowledged the university's problem with viewpoint diversity on campus.

Former Harvard president Lawrence Summers told The New York Times that a deal with the Trump administration shouldn't be interpreted as a surrender. Summers suggested Harvard could benefit from addressing certain issues while also maintaining their independence. 

"I don’t hear anyone at Harvard saying Harvard doesn’t need to work at diversity of perspective," he told the outlet.

The former university president also said that Harvard would likely face criticism no matter what.

"There’s no way forward for Harvard without there being substantial criticism, so I think it’s a question of which critics you are going to have," Summers said.

Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledges an extended round of applause during Harvard University's commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Harvard President Alan Garber acknowledges an extended round of applause during Harvard University's commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Cambridge, Mass.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Trump administration hopes a potential deal with Harvard will come soon and serve as a model for other elite universities.

Harvard did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.