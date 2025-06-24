Harvard weighs how to strike deal with Trump admin without looking like it caved: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvard has focused its internal discussions about a possible truce with the Trump administration on how to make sure it doesn't look like it capitulated, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times reported that Harvard was in the middle of negotiations with the Trump administration and considering "how to strike a deal without compromising its values or appearing to have capitulated."

Harvard and the Trump administration have been engaged in a back-and-forth as the administration froze over $2 billion in the university's federal grant and contracts funding. Trump has also sought to ban international students on campus, which a Massachusetts judge temporarily blocked, siding with Harvard because it would likely suffer "immediate and irreparable harm" if enforced.

The Times, citing three people familiar with the university's situation, said Harvard was "shaping internal debates" around its talks with Trump's administration.

CONTINUED COURT FIGHTS COULD PUT HARVARD IN UNWINNABLE POSITION VS TRUMP

Trump hinted on Friday that an agreement on Harvard's international students might be announced within a week.

"Many people have been asking what is going on with Harvard University and their largescale improprieties that we have been addressing, looking for a solution," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We have been working closely with Harvard, and it is very possible that a Deal will be announced over the next week or so."

The president noted the university "acted extremely appropriately" during negotiations, applauding their leadership's apparent commitment to do "what is right."

The Times report said that Harvard's internal discussions were "fraught" due to the Trump administration's requests, which included issues of viewpoint diversity at the Ivy League institution, as well as to adhere to "merit-based" hiring and admissions practices.

HARVARD WON'T COMPLY WITH TRUMP ADMIN'S DEMANDS AMID THREATS OF CUTTING FEDERAL FUNDING

Harvard's president, Alan Garber, has acknowledged the university's problem with viewpoint diversity on campus.

Former Harvard president Lawrence Summers told The New York Times that a deal with the Trump administration shouldn't be interpreted as a surrender. Summers suggested Harvard could benefit from addressing certain issues while also maintaining their independence.

"I don’t hear anyone at Harvard saying Harvard doesn’t need to work at diversity of perspective," he told the outlet.

The former university president also said that Harvard would likely face criticism no matter what.

"There’s no way forward for Harvard without there being substantial criticism, so I think it’s a question of which critics you are going to have," Summers said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The Trump administration hopes a potential deal with Harvard will come soon and serve as a model for other elite universities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvard did not immediately return a request for comment.