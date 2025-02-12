Seth Rogen explains Trump victory by saying people got 'sick of f---ing hippies doing acid' in the streets

Outspoken liberal actor Seth Rogen is not as bothered about President Donald Trump’s second term as some of his Hollywood colleagues are.

In a recent profile in Esquire, the "Superbad" star admitted that he’s not hyperventilating over the second Trump administration, suggesting that the 2024 election results represent the natural ebb and flow of American politics.

"People get sick of seeing f------ hippies doing acid and f------ on their lawns, and they’re like, Let’s f------ clean up these streets a little bit. And then people get sick of seeing f------dorks cleaning up the streets, and they go back the other way," he said.

JOE PISCOPO SHOWS ULTIMATE SIGN OF RESPECT BY ATTENDING TRUMP’S TRIAL: ‘I’M A GUY OF LOYALTY AND FRIENDSHIP’

Rogen added he tries to keep a cool head amidst all the talk about the country's stark political divide.

"I personally try not to go too dark on all of it and think like, ‘Oh, are we on the precipice of global societal collapse?’ Since the end of the Civil War, America’s remained a very divided country in a lot of ways," he said.

"That’s not to say it doesn’t have very real and troubling ramifications on many people’s lives," he continued, "but I try to maintain hope that the ball will roll onwards, even though it might be wobbling back and forth."

Rogen’s unruffled perspective on Trump is a departure from his earlier statements about the president and the Republican Party at large.

'AI POWERHOUSE': WHITE HOUSE ENCOURAGES AMERICANS TO PROVIDE IDEAS FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRATEGY

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, the comedic actor called Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a "fascist" for supporting Trump in questioning the 2020 election.

"Ted Cruz is a fascist. He denies the reality of the election. His words caused people to die, and I'm making jokes about it," Rogen told Colbert after being asked.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogen justified anti-Trump resistance in an interview with "The Daily Beast" in 2017, saying, "I don’t want to look back in 10 years and think, 'I just didn’t say anything during that time,' because it seems like a time when it’s very important to normalize dissent."

However, he did note at the time, "I’ve been very conscious not to insult people who voted for Donald Trump."