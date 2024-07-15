Biden insists Trump 'dividing the country' amid calls for unity and lowering 'temperature' in politics

President Biden continued to argue that Donald Trump is a danger to democracy just one day after calling for Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics" following the assassination attempt on Trump.

"If you notice, what do I talk about with him?" Biden asked NBC’s Lester Holt during a sit-down interview at the White House. "A policy issue where he's dividing the country, a policy issues that relate to democracy."

Trump was hit as multiple shots were fired toward the stage from an elevated position near the outdoor venue where he was holding a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Biden speaking on Sunday night had called for Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics" and "remember, while we may disagree, we are not enemies: We’re neighbors, we’re friends, coworkers, citizens, and, most importantly, we are fellow Americans. We must stand together."

BIDEN ADMITS ‘BULL’S-EYE' COMMENT ABOUT TRUMP WAS A ‘MISTAKE’ AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

But he continued to bring up what he considered some of Trump’s more inflammatory comments and remarked on Trump’s response to the attack on Paul Pelosi in 2022, which he continued to reference in his rallies throughout the past year.

Holt called out the president on his answers, noting that Biden didn’t sound like he wasn’t "turning down the heat," but Biden insisted "I'm turning it down."

Biden went on to clarify that what he meant was, "We have to stop the whole notion that there are certain things that are contrary to our democracy that we’re for."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

"The idea of saying that, you know, I didn't win the election when every court in the land, every court in the land – I don’t know - 20 appeals, including this conservative Supreme Court said, we won," Biden said, referring to the various challenges to his 2020 win over Trump.

"The idea of having a loyalty pledge from all the folks who are in a Republican MAGA – not all Republicans, the MAGA Republicans – saying that, no, we lost the election, inflaming the people" Biden added before trailing off.

Holt pressed Biden on what he could do to contribute to help the country find some unity, but Biden continued to talk about what he viewed as the broadly negative impact Trump has had on the country.

DID SECRET SERVICE, LAW ENFORCEMENT REACT FAST ENOUGH TO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT?

"I've never seen a circumstance where you ride through certain rural areas of the country and people have signs," Biden said. "There's big Trump signs with little signs saying "F--- Biden," and a little kid standing there putting up his middle finger."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean, that's the kind of stuff that is just inflammatory and that kind of viciousness – it's a very different thing to say, look, I really disagree with Trump the way he takes care of taxes, the way he has – wants a $5 trillion tax cut for people who make him a lot of money the next time around," Biden continued. "He doesn't focus on working class people."