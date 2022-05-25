Sen. Ernst rips Stacey Abrams' 'big lie' on voter suppression

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, ripped Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus," calling out her "big lie" about voter suppression and arguing the Democratic candidate has it "all wrong" on voter turnout in the Peach State.

SEN. JONI ERNST: Stacey Abrams has this all wrong. When you're saying there's voter suppression and yet we see increases year over year of voter turnout, she is promoting the big lie out there that we are trying to suppress votes all across the United States by making sure that our elections are secure. We have seen this even in Iowa where we have strengthened voter security laws, and you know what? Voter turnout continues to go up. So Stacey Abrams is trying to promote a fallacy out there. She is lying to voters across the state of Georgia and there's nothing to see here other than trying to make sure elections are secure, and I do hope we have strong voter turnout out there. I think it's important that people participate in the elections process. But again, she is trying to promote something that simply is not happening.

