Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Ernst rips Stacey Abrams' 'big lie' on voter suppression

Abrams continues to double down on claims Georgia's election integrity laws promote voter suppression

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stacey Abrams spread 'big lie' on voter suppression: Sen. Ernst Video

Stacey Abrams spread 'big lie' on voter suppression: Sen. Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, rips Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for claiming Republicans are trying to suppress voting.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, ripped Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus," calling out her "big lie" about voter suppression and arguing the Democratic candidate has it "all wrong" on voter turnout in the Peach State.

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS GEORGIA ‘THE WORST STATE IN THE COUNTRY TO LIVE,’ DESPITE OWNING MULTIPLE HOUSES THERE

SEN. JONI ERNST: Stacey Abrams has this all wrong. When you're saying there's voter suppression and yet we see increases year over year of voter turnout, she is promoting the big lie out there that we are trying to suppress votes all across the United States by making sure that our elections are secure. We have seen this even in Iowa where we have strengthened voter security laws, and you know what? Voter turnout continues to go up. So Stacey Abrams is trying to promote a fallacy out there. She is lying to voters across the state of Georgia and there's nothing to see here other than trying to make sure elections are secure, and I do hope we have strong voter turnout out there. I think it's important that people participate in the elections process. But again, she is trying to promote something that simply is not happening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Stacey Abrams 'has this all wrong': Sen. Joni Ernst Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.