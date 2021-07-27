San Francisco community advocate blasts failure of liberal 'idealogues' after former senator robbed

Former California Democrat Senator Barbara Boxer was mugged and had her phone stolen in Oakland over the weekend. San Francisco resident and former mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday and discussed the ongoing crime spree taking place across the Golden State.

FORMER SEN. BARBARA BOXER ATTACKED, ROBBED IN CALIFORNIA

RICHIE GREENBERG: It is just outrageous. San Francisco and the whole Bay Area - including across the Bay Bridge in Oakland - we're seeing this tremendous surge in brazen robberies, assaults and most often with guns. And this is what is completely terrifying to San Franciscans here. Criminals have been given the green light. We see clearly whatever ideologues that are in office are feeling their policies, their policies failed, we are being failed and there is no criminal justice at all. We have these rogue activist DA's and these activist judges that most often are in cahoots with the district attorneys to not hold criminals accountable.

