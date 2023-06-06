Sen. Tuberville predicts Democrats will start supporting Trump as country runs into 'serious trouble'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss why he supports former President Trump in 2024. The former Auburn football coach said he believes Democrats will begin to turn away from President Biden as the country faces "serious trouble."

TOMMY TUBERVILLE: I'm a Trump guy. I believe in President Trump. And I'm an 'experience' person, being a coach, you always go for experience, somebody that's been there, has done that. We know what he's going to do. We know we understand who he is. You got to accept sometimes things that he says because he's not going to hide, he's going to run to the problem. And that's why we need somebody to run to the problem, to fix the problem. I know a lot of people are going to look at this election and try to determine who they want to vote for. But I think at the end of the day, I tell even the media off the Senate floor – of course, most of them are Democrats, the mainstream media, They go after us. – and I tell them, you wait, if it continues to go in the direction that it's going in this country, they're going to even vote for President Trump because we are in serious trouble right now and it's going to get worse in the next few months.

Americans are deeply skeptical of President Biden's ability to handle the economy going into his 2024 re-election campaign, according to a recent poll.

The poll from the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago found that Biden has just 33% approval when it comes to economic issues, and Americans are similarly skeptical of his ability to handle guns and immigration, at just 31% for both issues.

Meanwhile, Biden's overall approval rating is sitting at 40%, according to the poll, which was released Monday. The figure marks a rise compared to earlier this year, when Biden faced numbers as low as 36%.