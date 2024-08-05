Sen. Tom Cotton says that Kamala Harris will buckle under media pressure

Sen. Tom Cotton slammed Vice President Harris on Sunday, predicting that she would collapse under increased pressure now that she is the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for president.

Harris has gone 15 days without holding a formal press conference since she locked up the nomination on July 22. She has since hit the campaign trail, spoken at various events, and even chatted with reporters; but she still hasn’t held a formal press conference or wide-ranging interview in the 15 days that have followed.

"But remember, she’s only been the nominee for two weeks now," Cotton said on Sunday in an interview on CBS. "She hasn’t answered a single question, not one single question by the media."

"She’s only had one single unscripted moment Thursday night at Andrews Air Force Base welcoming those hostages back," Cotton said, referring to hostages who were returned to the U.S. on Friday and greeted by Biden and Harris.

"She served up the kind of incomprehensible word salad for which she’s become famous," Cotton said of remarks that Harris made at the event.

"When she has to encounter the media, and I’m sure you’re going to insist that she does, she’s going to have to answer for things like why she wants to eliminate oil and gas production in this country, why she wants to ban gas-powered cars, why she wants to confiscate private firearms," the senator continued.

Harris has reversed her position on a number of policies that she previously advocated for, including on fracking and mandatory buyback of guns.

"So we knew this race was going to be close all along, whoever the Democrats wanted to put up against President Trump," Cotton said. "But Kamala Harris has only been the nominee for two weeks and hasn’t answered a single question. When the American people get a better look at her and her radical positions, I think you’re going to see that they don’t want her to continue the Biden-Harris legacy."

Cotton's interview Sunday echoed criticisms that he made Thursday on X, saying that voters "should be deeply alarmed" that Harris "is refusing to answer a single question about her policies."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.