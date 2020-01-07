Sen. Johnson on impeachment: Nancy Pelosi's strategy 'seems totally bizarre'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., reacted Monday to the news that former National Security Adviser John Bolton would testify if subpoenaed during the Senate impeachment trial, saying he doesn't know what Bolton would add to the case.

"I don't know what else [Bolton] would add, but the House obviously didn't make their case," Johnson said on "The Ingraham Angle." "They're hoping that the Senate will make their case for them. That's not our job."

Johnson also commented on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declining to send the articles impeachment to the Senate.

"I don't know what Nancy Pelosi is doing. To me, her strategy seems totally bizarre," Johnson said. "What I hope is this week, our conference comes together. I don't think we should let Nancy Pelosi run the Senate."

The senator spoke of the damage done by the Democrats' impeachment push and warned that President Trump still continues to deal with leaks.

Johnson said the possibility exists for the Senate vote to change ruled that they need to receive the articles of impeachment from the House, saying they need 51 votes to make the rule change and begin the impeachment trial.

"[Democrats] message managers can show up at one o'clock on Tuesday, next Tuesday and put on the case. We'll give [them] 24 hours of floor time," Johnson said. "If [Democrats] don't show up the president's team will be ready. We'll give him his team 24 hours and then will decide what to do."