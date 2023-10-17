Sen. John Kennedy: The White House is more interested in whether a man can breastfeed than national security

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., offers insight into how President Biden is perceived on the world stage on "The Story."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Well, I reject the proposition that Hamas is free to intentionally target Israeli children and women. But Israel somehow, morally, is not entitled to defend itself and go after Hamas. Yes, there are casualties-- they're unintended casualties because Hamas is refusing to allow many of the Palestinians to leave. I think we need to ask ourselves though Martha, why are we here? And I think we have to be honest with ourselves. America has a president who is not a defense hawk. America has a president whose administration is frankly more interested in discussing whether a man can breastfeed than it is in talking about national security.

ISRAELI OFFICIAL PREDICTS US ‘INVOLVEMENT’ IF IRAN, HEZBOLLAH JOIN FIGHTING WITH HAMAS

Put yourself in the shoes of our enemies. Russia and Iran and China. What do they see? They see an America whose president cut and run from Afghanistan. Our enemies see an America whose president refuses to give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win. Our enemies see an America whose president refuses to enforce the sanctions on Iranian oil and indeed has tried to give the Iranians over not $6 billion, but $10 billion. I could continue, but the point is, our enemies have concluded that America has a president who's a bit of a weenie on national defense, and Xi and Putin and the Ayatollah think they can roll over him like thunder on a summer night. And that's, I think, why we're here.

Peace through weakness never works. These are hard men. They interpret being a nice guy, quoting Socrates to them. They interpret that as a weakness. And that is what this administration has been doing. It's been quoting Socrates to our enemies when we're in a bar fight. That's the way I see it.