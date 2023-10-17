Expand / Collapse search
Israel

GOP senator calls for ‘immediate’ halt of US aid to Palestinians, says it will end up ‘in the hands of Hamas’

Top GOP figures oppose accepting Gazan refugees as well

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
AOC on DeSantis' Gaza refugee comments: 'Rhetoric like that' got a six-year-old stabbed Video

AOC on DeSantis' Gaza refugee comments: 'Rhetoric like that' got a six-year-old stabbed

The Florida governor sparked controversy on Saturday when he said the refugees would be 'antisemitic.'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Tuesday called for an immediate end of U.S. aid to Palestinians in Gaza, arguing the aid inevitably falls into the hands of Hamas.

Blackburn made the call in a public statement as President Biden prepares to travel to Israel for the first time since Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attack. News of Biden's trip arrived only after Israel agreed to develop a humanitarian aid plan for Gaza.

"The USA should not be placing conditions on our support for Israel because of demands from the ‘Squad.’ Humanitarian aid repeatedly ends up in the hands of Hamas terrorists who use it to build rockets & kill more Israelis. We should immediately halt U.S. aid for the Palestinians," Blackburn said.

Biden's administration has publicly offered its full support for Israel's right to defend itself and retaliate against Hamas. Nevertheless, Biden has said it would be a "mistake" for Israel to occupy Gaza, and the U.S. has repeatedly stated that the conflict must minimize suffering in Gaza.

VIDEOS OF HAMAS BRUTALITY TOWARD ISRAELIS EERILY REMINISCENT OF ISIS TACTICS

Hamas terrorists Gaza

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called for an immediate end of U.S. aid to Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday, arguing the aid inevitably falls into the hands of Hamas. (Getty)

International aid for Gaza is currently blocked at the Egypt-Gaza border, with the Egyptian government keeping the Rafah connection closed. Egypt and other nearby Arab nations have repeatedly refused to accept any Gazan refugees.

FORMER ISRAELI SOLDIER SUGGESTS HOSTAGE RESCUE OPERATIONS BEHIND DELAY IN GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has warned Gaza residents to move south as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) prepare for a ground operation in the north. There were reports over the weekend of Hamas forces delaying or outright blocking residents from fleeing northern Gaza.

Republican politicians are skeptical of aid to Gaza and of taking Gaza refugees.

Israel has yet to launch a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip and has instead utilized thousands of air strikes on Hamas positions. A prime objective for the IDF is the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

BRUTAL HAMAS 'SHADOW UNIT' LIKELY BEHIND HOSTAGE RAIDS POSES RESCUE NIGHTMARE: EXPERT

Referred to by Israel as the "Butcher of Khan Younis" for his violent and cruel torture methods against his enemies, both Israeli and Palestinian, Sinwar, 60, is suspected of being behind the massacre of Israeli civilians carried out by thousands of Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, leader of the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip, at a celebration of the 35th anniversary of Hamas' founding. Dec 14, 2022. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS)

Hamas is also holding nearly 200 people hostage in Gaza, and rescuing them is also a top priority. American citizens are believed to be among the hostages.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

