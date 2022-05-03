Sen. Hawley, former Supreme Court clerk, calls abortion a 'religion for the far left'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley characterized abortion as "religion for the far left" in the wake of left-wing outrage and protests following the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Hawley, who clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., told Fox News on Tuesday that the left is willing to defend their "religion" to the hilt and foist it upon everyone who conversely believes in the sanctity of life.

"Abortion is religion for the far left. And they are willing to do anything to defend that religion and to force it on everybody else. And that's why they're willing to burn down the court as an institution," he said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Contemporary liberals, he said, are only supportive of government institutions if they do exactly what activists want them to do, versus respecting institutional principles.

Hawley characterized the Roe decision as the then-Warren Burger-led court saying, "The people are too stupid to make these decisions themselves."

"Nine justices wearing robes: They should be the ones making all the decisions," he went on. "That's not what the Constitution says, – and that's why we need to get back to trusting the people and actually enforcing the Constitution."

In the pending case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the February draft opinion, if adopted as a final ruling, would return the power to legislate abortion law to the 50 state governments, rather than outlaw the practice as some observers claimed.

On "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson noted far-left Washington Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called for activists to "take to the streets" – which he remarked translates to "commit violence to intimidate the Supreme Court into doing what she wants."

"Not in this country," Carlson responded.