Sen. Tom Cotton announces upcoming book 'Only the Strong' on 'Fox & Friends'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., announced his upcoming book, "Only the Strong," on "Fox & Friends," Monday, which explains the Democrats' effort to sabotage "American power" on the world stage. Sen. Cotton detailed how the book unpacks the radical-left agenda and describes a plan to "restore American strength."

TOM COTTON: I'm very excited to be announcing here on "Fox & Friends" my new book, "Only the Strong." "Only the Strong" is about how Democrats have sabotaged American power for the last hundred years and made America weaker in the world. I first conceived this book right after the collapse of Afghanistan. So many Arkansans asked me, how could this happen? Like, where did it come from? And the point I'm making only the strong is that it's consistent with what you see with Democrats going back decades from the Bay of Pigs, to Vietnam, to Mogadishu, and Afghanistan. These things are not accidents. They're not bad luck. They're not the misfortune of Democratic presidents. They get back to the roots of democratic weakness. They don't believe in American power. They don't believe in American leadership in the world. This is an intentional choice by Democrats to lead our country into decline. The book also provides a roadmap of how we can restore American strength.

