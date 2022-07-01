Sen Chuck Grassley explains link between high food and energy prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Grassley showed how skyrocketing food prices are related to high energy prices Friday on "Your World."

SEN. GRASSLEY: In a very general way, why do we have high prices? Because we don't build pipelines. We're not drilling. We're not loaning money to energy companies. We're putting additional regulations on fracking. I'll bet - except for $0.20 of the $2 increase in gasoline tax over the last year - [it] is because of this president's bad energy policies. And just reverse that. I'll give you one example that I came to on a couple of weekends ago. A person [who]'s got a contract to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables - he says his price has gone up seven and a half cents. He says they'll go seven and a half percent percentage points - six of it is directly related to the increase in diesel. The trucking, in other words, has gone up because of the high energy price. So food prices have gone up not because of Putin, like the president said … from Europe at a news conference. It's going up because of high energy prices.

