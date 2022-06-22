Sen. Blackburn won't back bipartisan gun safety bill: 'The Second Amendment is not negotiable'
The 'Bipartisan Safer Communities Act' passed the Senate with a 64 to 34 vote, including 14 Republican votes
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on "America Reports" Wednesday defended her decision not to vote in favor of bipartisan gun reform legislation that cleared an initial Senate vote Tuesday. No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise will also whip Republicans to vote "no" against the bill, his spokesperson told Fox News Digital.
NRA SLAMS SENATE'S BIPARTISAN GUN CONTROL PACKAGE SAYING IT ‘FALLS SHORT AT EVERY LEVEL’
SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Because the Second Amendment is not negotiable. It is not a suggestion. It is a right. And I'm not going to support anything that is going to infringe on a law-abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights.
