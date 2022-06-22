Sen. Blackburn won't back bipartisan gun safety bill: 'The Second Amendment is not negotiable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on "America Reports" Wednesday defended her decision not to vote in favor of bipartisan gun reform legislation that cleared an initial Senate vote Tuesday. No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise will also whip Republicans to vote "no" against the bill , his spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

NRA SLAMS SENATE'S BIPARTISAN GUN CONTROL PACKAGE SAYING IT ‘FALLS SHORT AT EVERY LEVEL’

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: Because the Second Amendment is not negotiable. It is not a suggestion. It is a right. And I'm not going to support anything that is going to infringe on a law-abiding citizen's Second Amendment rights.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: