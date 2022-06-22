Scalise to whip House Republicans against Senate gun bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will whip Republicans to vote "no" against the bipartisan Senate gun bill.



Scalise, R-La., personally opposes the bill, his spokesperson Lauren Fine told Fox News Digital, and will use his position as the No. 2 House Republican encourage his fellow Republicans to vote against it.

The move follows a Tuesday evening procedural vote in which 14 Senate Republicans voted for the bill, which was spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

GUN BILL DETAILS AGREED TO BY BIPARTISAN GROUP OF FOUR KEY SENATE NEGOTIATORS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted for it. But two other members of his Senate leadership team, including Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., voted against it.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill by the end of the week, allowing for a possible House floor vote on it before July 4.

The bill is nearly certain to pass the House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., having a Democratic majority.