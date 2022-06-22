Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Scalise to whip House Republicans against Senate gun bill

The House's No. 2 Republican Scalise will press members to vote against the bipartisan Senate gun bill

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Whip Steve Scalise will whip Republicans to vote "no" against the bipartisan Senate gun bill.

Scalise, R-La., personally opposes the bill, his spokesperson Lauren Fine told Fox News Digital, and will use his position as the No. 2 House Republican encourage his fellow Republicans to vote against it.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will whip against the Senate gun bill that 14 Republicans voted for in a Tuesday night procedural vote. 

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., will whip against the Senate gun bill that 14 Republicans voted for in a Tuesday night procedural vote.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The move follows a Tuesday evening procedural vote in which 14 Senate Republicans voted for the bill, which was spearheaded by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

GUN BILL DETAILS AGREED TO BY BIPARTISAN GROUP OF FOUR KEY SENATE NEGOTIATORS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., voted for it. But two other members of his Senate leadership team, including Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., voted against it.

  • Mitch McConnell Capitol Hill
    Image 1 of 2

    Mitch McConnell asked Sen. John Cornyn to talk with Democrats about gun legislation, saying he was "hopeful" something would come out of it. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi answers questions during a news conference
    Image 2 of 2

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is likely to advance the bipartisan Senate gun bill through her chamber, even though it does not go as far as most Democrats want.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Senate is expected to pass the bill by the end of the week, allowing for a possible House floor vote on it before July 4. 

The bill is nearly certain to pass the House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., having a Democratic majority. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for Fox News Digital. You can contact him at tyler.olson@fox.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

