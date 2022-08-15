Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx.

Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.

"What we have heard is that they are threatening the drivers from time to time, and they're wanting to get to where their friends are," Blackburn told co-host Steve Doocy. "They look at this Steve, as a safe passage, if you will, across the country because they're being given that free bus ride to wherever they want to go. And, of course, the sanctuary city policies that many cities across the country have, these large, big blue cities, not Chattanooga, but they have set up – the cartels have been free to kind of set up shop."

"They have their hubs," she continued. "That's where your gangs are located. That's where the sex trafficking operations are located."

Abbott has sent migrant buses to places like New York City and Washington, D.C., this month in a bid to spur action to mitigate the crisis. Tennessee is a common place for the migrant buses to stop as they make the trek to the East Coast.

Last week, one McDonald's employee was forced to call police after migrants were reportedly panhandling for food and money.

"Crime has escalated," Blackburn said. "You look at the crime rates in New York and these sanctuary city mayors who are now complaining, they should be talking to Joe Biden."

"This is his policy that has caused this, and they have basically rolled out the welcome mat, said we're going to be a sanctuary city, give benefits, voting rights, privileges of citizenship," she continued.

It is estimated that more than 6,000 illegal immigrants have been bused to Washington, D.C., in August.

"We need to end this and allow our southern border to be secured and give these governors the ability to secure these communities across the southern border," Blackburn said.