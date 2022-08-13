Texas lawmaker to NYC Mayor Eric Adams over busing migrants: 'Address the root cause'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson slammed New York City Mayor Eric Adams, telling the mayor he needs to address the "root cause" of the border crisis after his feud this week with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over bussing migrants to New York City on "One Nation."

REP. RONNY JACKSON: It's absolutely comical. I mean, if this guy wants to address the issue, he needs to go and do what Kamala Harris said she was going to do at the very beginning: Address the root cause. The root cause is right down the hall from where she sits in the White House. It's in the Oval Office.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTS TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT AFTER SECOND BUS OF MIGRANTS ARRIVES: ‘THIS IS HORRIFIC’

That's where the root cause is. But this is crazy. He's upset because he's had several thousand people that have shown up in New York City. Brian, we get over 6,000 a day that we know of and we get umpteen zillion more that we can't even track. Texas has been bearing the burden of this for so long. We are going broke in the state of Texas, trying to take care of the federal government's job.

