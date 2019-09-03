Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan: Feds are 'very well prepared' for Hurricane Dorian

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told Fox News Tuesday that the federal government is ready if and when Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in America.

“Everyone is very well prepared," McAleenan told "Shepard Smith Reporting." They got in front of it.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has more than 1,600 employees in or on the way to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The American Red Cross has opened 170 shelters and evacuation centers. More than 13,000 people are already at those facilities. The National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard say they have readied troops to respond once the storm hits.

“The president… did a full briefing… making sure we are all ready, on the same page," McAleenan told Fox News. "He is very engaged.”

As of 5 p.m. EDT, Dorian was about 105 miles east of Vero Beach, Fla. and was moving northwest at 6 mph. A category 2 storm, Dorian packs maximum sustained winds of 110 mph with higher gusts.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the Atlantic coastline north from West Palm Beach, Fla., through Georgia and across southeast Virginia was expected to get 3 to 6 inches of rain through Friday. The coast of North and South Carolina was expected to get between 5 and 10 inches of rain over the same period, with up to 15 inches in sports.

More than 2 million people along the coast in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina have been encouraged or ordered to evacuate. While the threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, the core of the storm is expected to move dangerously close to the Florida and Georgia coasts Tuesday night through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is then expected to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

McAleenan noted residents along the U.S. East Coast should be prepared to leave their homes if necessary and should heed evacuation orders from local officials.

“I’d like to tell them not to get complacent,” he warned. “Stay on your toes and be very wary of this storm.”