Seattle business owner calls for action against crime crisis after two break-ins: 'You've got to have police'

A Seattle barber said Friday the ongoing crime crisis in the city has negatively impacted his business in several ways. Matthew Humphrey, owner of Steele Barber, said just when he began to have hope after COVID restrictions were lifted, he received more bad news.

Starbucks announced it will close 16 locations, six of which are in Seattle, by the end of July, citing "safety issues" that made employees uneasy. A spokesperson told Business Insider the locations being closed experienced "a high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate."

"It’s just because of crime and we've fought the same thing," Humphrey said on "Fox & Friends First."

Humphrey told co-host Carley Shimkus that his newest location was broken into, with two people stealing roughly $4,000 in goods. He said police were unable to locate the suspects or recover the stolen items.

Humphrey lost his insurance coverage for theft as a result of two break-ins.

"Trying to find alternate insurance coverage, the prior broker said, ‘good luck in Seattle,’ which was really disheartening," he said.

Humphrey said, however, that there is a little hope with a new mayor and new city attorney who are "talking the right talk."

"What we’re looking for now is some action," he said.

Humphrey said all he wants is a safe place to run a business and raise a family, and stressed the need for a strong police presence after the city experienced a police staffing ‘crisis’ to due to defunding and vaccine mandates.

"I think the citizens are starting to wake up," he said. "You’ve got to have police. You can’t just take them away and not have any replacement."

Seattle officials recently announced a $2 million to the budget to increase the number of police officers in the city. Humphrey said the news is encouraging for his growing community.

"I just hope we start voting that way," he said.