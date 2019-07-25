Sean Spicer: Robert Mueller hearings 'an utter optical failure'

As the fallout from Robert Mueller's congressional testimony continues to plague House Democrats, former White House adviser Sean Spicer weighed in on the hearings by calling them an "optical failure" for the party.

"I think if yesterday's hearings were the Democrats' attempt to make the movie out of the Mueller report, then the best they're going to get is a 'Razzie award.' This was an utter optical failure," he said on "Your World with Neil Cavuto," Thursday.

"I think whoever prepped Joe Biden for his first debate, prepped Bob Mueller for this hearing. The Democrats didn't get what they wanted. Mueller looked flustered at times, didn't give them much of what they wanted. And so I think at best, that number [for impeachment] may shrink, not grow."

TREY GOWDY: MUELLER HEARING WAS 'A TRAIN WRECK,' 'AN UNMITIGATED DISASTER'

Host Neil Cavuto asked if the impeachment push against Trump had finally been defeated following Mueller's deflated testimony, and Spicer said Democrats will likely realize their mistake and flip flop to retain their jobs.

"I think if you are a Democrat that's on the fence and trying put your finger in the air -- figure out which way momentum was blowing, the wind got taken out of your sails big time yesterday," he said.

"They wanted this to sort of ramp up the pressure on other Democrats to jump on board, make the case for impeachment. And so, I think if that was the test yesterday, it's making it harder for other Democrats to jump on board."