Trey Gowdy: Mueller hearing was 'a train wreck,' 'an unmitigated disaster'

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's performance on Capitol Hill Wednesday was an "unmitigated disaster," according to former Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy.

Gowdy described the hearing as disastrous for Democrats, calling the spectacle a "dud."

"A train wreck. An unmitigated disaster. Expectations always outpace the reality with congressional hearings, but the disparity yesterday was pretty stark," he said on "America's Newsroom."

"I’ve been part of some dud congressional hearings myself. Yesterday was just a disaster."

Mueller was criticized for refusing to answer certain questions and needing to ask lawmakers' to continually repeat themselves.

At times he seemingly forgot major details of the case, including Fusion GPS -- the firm responsible for crafting the Steele dossier, which was used to obtain FISA surveillance warrants against members of the Trump campaign.

"It’s sad. I guess I can understand forgetting who made you the U.S. Attorney. I mean sometimes I forget my kid's names so, I can get that," Gowdy said.

"What I don’t get is, you believed your mission was to investigate a foreign adversary’s attempts to undermine our election and you did all that with the Trump campaign. But here you have the DNC actually paying Russians for dirt on Donald Trump and you either don’t know the name of the company that the money was laundered through and you don’t know anything about Nellie Ohr and her husband being in the chain of custody, even though he was a DOJ official... that and struggling to find the word conspiracy, were two of the most troubling parts of yesterday."

Gowdy went a step further and accused the former special counsel of misrepresenting the facts and not authoring his own report. He also said it's likely Mueller ceded control of the investigation to his legal team of Democrat donors and Clinton supporters.

"I don’t think anybody in the world thinks Bob Mueller interviewed those witnesses and I don't think anyone thinks he wrote the report," he said.

"So the question then becomes, well who did? And that involves the biased narrative. I didn’t hear a ton of questions about bias yesterday, but some.

"You got rid of Peter Strzok because of what you believed to be a perception of bias but yet you kept people who showed up at a victory party for Hillary Clinton and otherwise donated to her campaign. How much bias is okay when you are investigating the leader of the free world?"