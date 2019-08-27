Sean Spicer: Trump critics should learn from his supporters instead of demonizing them

President Trump's critics -- whether they be Democrats or Never-Trump Republicans -- should listen to those who elected him instead of continuing to demonize them, according to Sean Spicer.

The former White House press secretary responded Tuesday on "Hannity," after host Sean Hannity played a clip of conservative Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin calling for the Republican Party to "in essence, burn down."

"It's amazing when these folks on the left and those Never Trumpers that claim to be from the right go out and demonize everyone who supports this president," he said.

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST WARNS OF NEED TO 'BURN DOWN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY' TO WIPE OUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

"This president got 306 electoral votes -- he won states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Instead of demonizing us, instead of trying to ostracize us, they might try to learn from us."

On MSNBC, Rubin -- author of the "Right Turn" blog -- said Trump supporters should be "shunned" from what she called "polite society."

"Shaming these people is a statement of moral indignation that these people are not fit for polite society," she said.

"It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose, we have to collectively, in essence, burn down the Republican Party.

"We have to level them because if there are survivors... they will do it again."

In his discussion with Hannity and Washington Times columnist Charlie Hurt, Spicer said the president's message resonated with hard-working people who should not be cast aside.

"It's about time we started listening to these people more instead of pushing them further and further away."