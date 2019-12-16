Spicer: The only thing bipartisan about Trump's impeachment is the opposition

The Democrats' push for bipartisanship on impeachment is headed in the wrong direction, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday, as Republicans remain united ahead of a Senate trial.

"[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, [House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold] Nadler, [House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam] Schiff, all these other people talked about bipartisanship and that impeachment has to be something where people come together. The only thing that's going to be bipartisan is actually calls against impeachment. You're not gonna see a single Republican vote for impeachment but you may likely see a couple of these Democrats peel off and vote against impeachment. The only thing bipartisan is against impeachment, not for it, which bodes well for the president's team," Spicer explained on "America's Newsroom."

He stressed that 31 Democrats won in 2018 in districts carried by President Trump in 2016 and that those candidates ran on being moderates and being able to work with the other side. He said Democrats in those districts will have to maintain that image while also maintaining support from the left-wing of the party.

IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL, SENATE REPUBLICANS COULD TURN TABLES ON DEMS

One such freshman Democrat, Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, said Monday she will vote in favor of impeachment, just days after she told Fox News that she was undecided.

"Even if it's one or two or three, it's the exact opposite narrative that Pelosi and Nadler and Schiff and everyone else have been talking about," said Spicer, who expressed confidence in the White House communications team of Stephanie Grisham, Pam Bondi and Tony Sayegh heading into the impeachment trial.

Spicer said Republicans and the White House will likely focus on comments made by top Democrats in 1998 and 1999 during the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton.

For instance, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., argued during his 1998 congressional run that the then-Republican incumbent was ignoring the concerns of his constituents in favor of an "ideological" battle against Clinton.

JOHN BOLTON, MICK MULVANEY INCLUDED IN SENATE DEMOCRATS' WISHLIST FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

“I think impeachment for most people in this district is only the most graphic illustration of an incumbent who has put the national partisan, ideological fights ahead of representing his district,” Schiff, then a California state senator, said during an interview with NBC at the time regarding James Rogan’s role in the impeachment of Clinton.

“People want to decide this on the basis of who’s going to serve our community.”

Schiff, who ended up defeating Rogan for the seat in what was then the most expensive House race in history, made his opponent’s involvement in the Clinton impeachment a key talking point during his time on the campaign trail in 1999 and 2000.

“Jim Rogan is in trouble for reasons that have nothing to do with impeachment,” Schiff told the Boston Globe in 1999. “I think a lot of people are unhappy that Jim Rogan has ignored the district for five years.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A candidate running for Schiff’s seat, Jennifer Barbosa, made the same argument in a recent “Fox & Friends” interview, stressing rising homelessness in the district.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.