Schiff's congressional challenger: Put aside impeachment and focus on passing USMCA

A congressional candidate who is challenging Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., claimed the top Democrat is wasting time and taxpayer money on impeachment while California suffers from rising crime and homelessness.

"Homelessness is up 75 percent since he became our congressman, and the fact that he’s pursuing this impeachment while we have the astronomical numbers -- crime is up and rape up in the city of L.A.; assaults, arson -- it’s really unspeakable what’s happening," Jennifer Barbosa told “Fox & Friends" on Monday.

Schiff's 28th congressional district has seen a 12 percent spike in homelessness over the last year, with 59,000 homeless people now living in Los Angeles County, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And 75.2 percent of those homeless citizens are unsheltered and without refuge.

“That’s the problem, Schiff has done nothing to counteract the numbers," said Barbosa, who is running as an independent.

Barbosa faces an uphill battle in her attempt to uproot Schiff, as California’s 28th district has 49.6 percent voters registered as Democrat and 16.5 percent are registered as Republican. The remaining with no party affiliation is 29.4 percent.

Barbosa said that her campaign will not rely on Republican voters and will seek to galvanize independents by simply "door-knocking." She said Republicans have not made the case to voters in the Burbank-area district, and the state is "lagging" in terms of job creation compared to the booming national numbers.

"If Schiff would put aside the impeachment thing for long enough to get USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement) passed, that would help our district tremendously," she said, referring to the trade deal that is awaiting House action.

