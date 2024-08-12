SEAN HANNITY: If you want to predict how Kamala will really govern, look at what she does

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ shifting policies ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, with Kamala at the top of the ticket and election year conversion like this country has never seen before, almost every one of Kamala's deeply held beliefs are so insane she and her campaign now know that if she runs on her true beliefs or true principles, she will lose and lose badly.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN POSTS DEBUNKED CLAIM THAT TRUMP CALLED CHARLOTTESVILLE NEO-NAZIS ‘VERY FINE PEOPLE’

So, she and her campaign have decided to flip-flop, and just flat-out lie to all of you. Why? Because they'll do and say anything to win.

...

If you want to predict how Kamala will really govern, look at what she does. Listen to what she said before she was actually running for president. Here in the nomination, she was running hardcore radical left, left of Bernie Sanders. She didn't even pick a moderate running mate to balance out the ticket. Walz is about as far-left as it gets.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP