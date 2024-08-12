Newsweek headline rewrites Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips as 'Kamala Harris' tax proposal'

Newsweek’s misleading headline on Republican support for Kamala Harris’ no tax on tips policy was deemed "another reason to loathe the media" online.

The publication released an article titled "Kamala Harris' Tax Proposal Backed by Majority of Republicans" on Monday regarding Harris’ new support for banning taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers, after former President Trump embraced the policy in June.

"Considering that 68 percent of Republicans support the policy proposal, according to our recent poll, the plan could help Harris sway GOP voters unconvinced by Trump's candidacy toward supporting her in the November election," Newsweek said.

Though the headline implied support for Harris’ plan, the article itself acknowledged the poll was conducted on July 29, prior to Harris’ announcement. The piece also noted the plan was previously proposed by Trump and added to the Republican platform months prior.

"The majority of Americans support plans to end federal taxes on tips given to service industry workers, according to an exclusive poll for Newsweek which shows why Kamala Harris embraced the policy plan first announced by her opponent Donald Trump," the article read.

The headline, however, garnered the most attention with X users accusing the publication of trying to turn a Trump policy into a win for Harris.

"That’s because it’s Donald Trump’s tax proposal," The Spectator reporter Matthew Foldi wrote.

Iowa State Rep. Carter Nordman agreed, "That’s because it’s literally @realDonaldTrump’s tax proposal…"

"Harris stole this idea from Trump. It’s not her proposal. This is an insane take - even for Newsweek," Rick Scott communications director McKinley Lewis remarked.

"You mean Trump's tax plan," conservative personality Chad Felix Greene commented.

Twitchy’s Doug Powers joked, "’Hey Google, give me yet another reason to loathe the media.’ Google:"

"Shameless doesn't begin to cover it," RedState writer Bonchie wrote.

"OH MY GOD," former Republican congressional candidate David Giglio exclaimed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsweek and the article’s writer Giulia Carbonaro for a comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to the Trump campaign.

Trump himself has attacked Harris and accused her of stealing his plan after she announced her proposal during a rally Saturday.

​​"Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The difference is, she won't do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea—She has no ideas, she can only steal from me," he added.

Trump’s campaign later coined the hashtag #CopyCatKamala Sunday.

