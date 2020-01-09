Hannity warns GOP senators: Don't give credibility to 'repulsive, corrupt political stunt' of impeachment

Sean Hannity warned GOP senators against "lending credibility" to the Democrats' impeachment efforts Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., revealed the trial of President Trump could begin as early as next week.

"Let me address all of you in the U.S. Senate tonight, all of you Republican senators," Hannity said Thursday on his program. "You do not and should not ever lend any credibility to this despicable corrupt [Rep. Adam] Schiff show. Do not do it. All you are doing is hurting the American people in the process," he added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is facing rising pressure to transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate, as members of her own party signal they are losing patience with her delay tactics.

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON PELOSI TO TRANSMIT IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, AS DEMS LOSE PATIENCE

As the country gears up for the next step in the impeachment process, Hannity cautioned GOP senators against getting caught up in the investigation of the president, urging them to sit back and "let the Democrats present their case."

"Let them do it, you don’t be a part of it," Hannity said. "The Democrats impeached the president. Your job is to run the trial, of course with the [Supreme Court] chief justice presiding. Let them present their case. They impeached him. Let them tell you why. Constitutionally, they impeach and they present their case to you."

"Make them show you why they impeached Donald J. Trump," the host continued. "It is not your job, Republican senators, or your constitutional role to redo their sick, twisted corrupt investigation with no due process."

PELOSI CLINGS TO IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, DEMANDS MCCONNELL RELEASE TRIAL PLANS

"It is not your job to fix their screw up," Hannity went on. "You Republican senators are weak and timid, if you give credibility to this repulsive, corrupt political stunt, you are as guilty as Schiff, [Rep. Jerrold] Nadler and speaker in name only Pelosi."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They impeached, let them show you why. When they fail spectacularly... this will end the madness. In other words, Republican senators, stand up for the United States Constitution. That is your job."