SEAN HANNITY: The Trump verdict is not a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome

Trump did not get a fair trial, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: The law was 'twisted into a pretzel' to convict Trump Video

Sean Hannity: The law was 'twisted into a pretzel' to convict Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity says former President Trump was tried on a novel legal theory on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity says former President Trump did not get a fair trial in New York on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Many Americans long-suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome are downright giddy, but yesterday's verdict is not a cure for their disease. In fact, the Trump campaign, I will argue tonight, is stronger than ever.  

ANTI-TRUMP ATTORNEY YELLS AT CNN CONTRIBUTOR IN FIERCE ARGUMENT OVER TRUMP CONVICTION: 'YOU'RE LYING!' 

After the verdict, the former president's campaign said it raised what is a massive record $34.8 million in just six hours and, by the way, that includes their site crashing. Meanwhile, one Flash poll is showing Donald Trump with a six-point bump and the former president himself is now more determined than ever to save our country from political lawfare.  

What happened yesterday was not justice. I said from day one he cannot get a fair trial in New York. He didn't get a fair trial in New York and Mar-a-Lago is not worth $18 million. This was the result of a reckless, dangerous, irresponsible show trial, shedding the Constitution, shedding the rule of law, all in an effort to weaponize our justice system. 

