SEAN HANNITY: The Trump verdict is not a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome

Fox News host Sean Hannity says former President Trump did not get a fair trial in New York on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Many Americans long-suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome are downright giddy, but yesterday's verdict is not a cure for their disease. In fact, the Trump campaign, I will argue tonight, is stronger than ever.

After the verdict, the former president's campaign said it raised what is a massive record $34.8 million in just six hours and, by the way, that includes their site crashing. Meanwhile, one Flash poll is showing Donald Trump with a six-point bump and the former president himself is now more determined than ever to save our country from political lawfare.

What happened yesterday was not justice. I said from day one he cannot get a fair trial in New York. He didn't get a fair trial in New York and Mar-a-Lago is not worth $18 million. This was the result of a reckless, dangerous, irresponsible show trial, shedding the Constitution, shedding the rule of law, all in an effort to weaponize our justice system.