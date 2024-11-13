SEAN HANNITY: Trump has a 'mandate' to restore these agencies to their former greatness

Fox News host Sean Hannity dissects President-elect Trump's big appointments for key positions, with many in Washington taken by surprise.

SEAN HANNITY: Florida Senator Marco Rubio has officially been picked for Secretary of State. Meanwhile, former Democratic Congresswoman turned Republican, Tulsi Gabbard, was nominated as the director of national intelligence and was the third pick of the day. It's causing a bit of a collective radical left-wing meltdown among elites in Washington. President Trump announced that Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been tapped to serve as the next U.S. attorney general, the head of the DOJ. Now, Matt Gaetz is a lawyer, fourth-term congressman, longtime ally of Donald Trump, who aggressively helped expose political weaponization at the DOJ of Harris and Biden. So naturally, the pearl-clutching, breathless hysteria on the left has been nonstop. It's gotten bad.

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS ‘PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,’ TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

…

So, Merrick Garland and Obama's wingman Eric Holder are fine. And the guy who, along with Congressman Jim Jordan, was fighting tooth and nail to stop lawfare and the weaponization of the DOJ, is being opposed by the very people that were either complicit or just downright silent. They're now outraged. My question to everyone tonight, where was the righteous indignation over Obama's wingman, Eric Holder? You know, the guy that vowed ‘when they go low, you kick them.' Time is short. There's a lot of work to be done, but now is the time for Republicans to work together and get Donald Trump's agenda across the finish line.