SEAN HANNITY: The special counsel's findings on Biden's cognitive state are alarming

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the special counsel’s findings about the president’s cognitive state are alarming on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: While what the special counsel found about Biden's handling of classified documents was alarming, what it says about his cognitive state is, quite frankly, shocking and by the way, it should have every single American concerned about the mental health, the cognitive health of the president of our country, the president of the United States.

According to the special counsel, the Department of Justice, they are not charging Joe Biden "because Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him as a sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory." So, let me get this straight. Does this mean the special counsel is not charging Biden, because of his cognitive decline and would come off as a nice guy?

