Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

David Axelrod warns keeping Trump off ballot would be seen as 'subversion' of democracy

Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday on whether Trump can be barred from Colorado ballot

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
David Axelrod warns keeping Trump off ballot would be seen as 'subversion' of democracy Video

David Axelrod warns keeping Trump off ballot would be seen as 'subversion' of democracy

David Axelrod is warning that there are consequences to removing Trump from the ballot as the Supreme Court prepares for a hearing on that matter Thursday.

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod warned that the consequences of removing former President Trump from the ballot would be potentially damaging to the country during an interview, Wednesday. 

Axelrod conducted the media appearance ahead of a Supreme Court hearing Thursday on whether Trump should be removed from Colorado's primary ballot. 

"I’m not here as an apologist for Donald Trump and I’m certainly not here as a lawyer," Axelrod said on CNN Wednesday night. "There are myriad legal questions that they’re gonna consider tomorrow. Some will undoubtedly offer off-ramps if they want an off-ramp, but I’m trying to imagine what it would be like if the Supreme Court said, ‘We’re removing the front-running Republican candidate from the ballot,’ and essentially saying to the American people, ‘You won’t have the opportunity to vote for him.'"

DAVID AXELROD CONTINUES TO VOICE CONCERNS ABOUT BIDEN, DISMISSES CRITICS: 'I DON'T REALLY GIVE A S--T'

David Axelrod and former President Donald Trump

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod warned the consequences of removing former President Trump from the ballot would be potentially damaging to the country during an interview Wednesday.  (Getty Images)

"And I think it would be very, very disruptive in this country," he continued. "I think it will create a huge reaction. And that worries me." 

Axelrod said that he was concerned about what Trump would do if he weren't allowed on the ballot. But more than that, he voiced concerns about the stability of democratic institutions and their ability to withstand significant pressure from a widespread collapse in credibility. 

"It worries me partly because of Donald Trump," Axelrod said. "There’s so much cynicism about our institutions already. And the strength of our democracy are these institutions. You can argue that’s why you have to go the way the Colorado court suggests." 

FORMER TOP OBAMA ADVISER SAYS IF TRUMP PREVENTED FROM RUNNING IT ‘WOULD RIP THE COUNTRY APART'

David Axelrod on CNN

Axelrod said that he was concerned about what Trump would do if he weren't allowed on the ballot. But more than that, he voiced concerns about the stability of democratic institutions and their ability to withstand significant pressure from a widespread collapse in credibility.  (CNN screenshot)

"But I think in the minds of many voters, this would be a subversion and it would draw a very strong reaction," Axelrod said. 

At issue is whether Trump committed "insurrection" by inciting a crowd to storm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021, and whether that would make him constitutionally ineligible to be re-elected president. That, in turn, could block him from appearing on a state primary ballot as a candidate for that office.

The 14th Amendment, Section 3 of the Constitution states, "No person shall… hold any office… under the United States … who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States… to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Oral arguments are scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and an expedited ruling could come within days or weeks.

Fox News' Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.