SEAN HANNITY: This is the single greatest national security threat in our lifetime

Fox News host Sean Hannity dismantles President Biden’s trip to the southern border on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Biden revoked Donald Trump's efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the census. He signed an executive order strengthening DACA. He canceled President Trump's interior enforcement role. He halted construction of the border wall. He extended deportation protections for Liberians.

Biden also suspended asylum deals with Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and of course, he ended the " Remain in Mexico " policy and then he let Title 42 expire, but this is supposed to be Republicans’ fault?

Well, the country is now waking up to what is the single greatest national security threat in our lifetime. Polls now show it is by far and away the number one issue for more Americans. Take a look at this video. Earlier this week, a vigil was held for the murdered Georgia student, nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant. In this case, from Venezuela and sadly, she is just one example and the pathetic part is the federal government doesn't even... keep track of all the crimes that are committed by illegal immigrants. Why don't they keep track of that?