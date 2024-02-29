Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: This is the single greatest national security threat in our lifetime

The government does not keep track of migrant crime, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Biden looked 'dazed and confused' during his border visit Video

Sean Hannity: Biden looked 'dazed and confused' during his border visit

 Fox News host Sean Hannity unpacks the visits to the Texas border by President Biden and former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity dismantles President Biden’s trip to the southern border on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Biden revoked Donald Trump's efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the census. He signed an executive order strengthening DACA. He canceled President Trump's interior enforcement role. He halted construction of the border wall. He extended deportation protections for Liberians. 

ATHENS RESIDENT BLASTS ‘LEFT-WING NUT JOB’ MAYOR OVER LAKEN RILEY MURDER: ‘VIOLATED HIS OATH OF OFFICE’ 

Biden also suspended asylum deals with Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and of course, he ended the "Remain in Mexico" policy and then he let Title 42 expire, but this is supposed to be Republicans’ fault?  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP    

Well, the country is now waking up to what is the single greatest national security threat in our lifetime. Polls now show it is by far and away the number one issue for more Americans. Take a look at this video. Earlier this week, a vigil was held for the murdered Georgia student, nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant. In this case, from Venezuela and sadly, she is just one example and the pathetic part is the federal government doesn't even... keep track of all the crimes that are committed by illegal immigrants. Why don't they keep track of that?  

This article was written by Fox News staff.