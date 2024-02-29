Athens resident blasts ‘left-wing nut job’ mayor over Laken Riley murder: ‘Violated his oath of office’

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz is "a left-wing nut job" who has "violated his oath of office" by protecting illegal immigrants, according to an angry resident who is furious about the murder of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus last week.

On Wednesday, angry Georgia residents interrupted Mayor Girtz as he held a news briefing to discuss public safety in the community following the killing. An illegal immigrant from Venezuela named Jose Antonio Ibarra has been charged with the tragic slaying.

Girtz was heckled, called a "liar," was told he has "blood on his hands," and was repeatedly told he needed to resign as he attempted to dismiss "the notion of a sanctuary city."

James Lee, a father of five who lives in Athens, was among the angry citizens who urged Mayor Girtz to step aside. He joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" following the hostile press conference to explain why he is so upset with the mayor.

"This mayor is a left-wing nut job, into wokeism," Lee told Jesse Watters. "This mayor has violated his oath of office. He is supposed to protect Athenians, citizens of Athens, not protect illegal criminal aliens."

Watters then noted that people inside the room at the press conference, including law enforcement, appeared to agree with Lee. Other protesters gathered quietly in the back of the room, holding signs that read "Blood on your hands" and "Make Athens safe again."

"I was surprised. I was ready to be dragged away, because I was gonna say what I was gonna say," Lee said. "I was mad and upset over this senseless murder, and to my surprise, there were a lot of supporters. I didn’t know them at all, we met for the first time and they spoke up with me."

Lee said he is "outraged" that Riley was murdered so close to his home.

"I can’t imagine what this father is going through, losing his young daughter who had her whole life ahead of her," he said. "If that was my daughter, I think I would have done a little bit more today in that meeting. That mayor would have had a black eye walking out of there."

Mayor Girtz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Athens is a city of about 125,000, 70 miles east of Atlanta. It is home to the University of Georgia, where Riley had attended for three years, as well as Augusta University's nursing program, in which she was enrolled at the time of her murder. She recently made the dean's list.

The protesters have demanded Athens-Clarke County revoke a 2019 resolution in which the government welcomed "people from all lands and backgrounds," including illegal immigrants.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.