JESSE WATTERS: Border patrol agents had to guide Biden around like a fragile animal

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on President Biden and former President Trump visiting the southern border on the same day on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Fox News alert:: It is a border showdown. Trump and Biden both hit Texas today, but where they went and what they did was completely different. As soon as Trump landed, he said a few words to the camera, talked to fans, shook hands. Biden landed. He said "hi" to some politicians, then disappeared into an SUV. Biden is in Brownsville, which used to be a migrant hot spot, until the governor secured it with razor wire – razor wire Biden tried to snip.

There is no action in Brownsville. Last night, only six migrants crossed. That's why Biden chose it for his photo op. If you went to a sector with a lot of foot traffickers-- Jill Biden says a lot of tacos – it could turn into the biggest Biden rally of the year. Muchas gracias, Jose. That wouldn't help.

