SEAN HANNITY: Republicans should heed Ronald Reagan's advice amid speaker battle

Fox News host Sean Hannity reported tonight that a deal is being constructed that intends to go a ‘long way’ to settling differences in the GOP's House speakership fight.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight with some good news I can confirm, major negotiations have been going on all day behind the scenes while these votes were taking place today with Kevin McCarthy and many of the Republican holdouts. And I can report that at this hour, a document is being put together that will go a long way to settling differences.

Will it get Kevin to 218? We won't know until probably sometime tomorrow, maybe Monday. If anything, it would just probably be a couple of votes short. But certainly progress. It is real tonight at this hour. No doubt you, the American people, are being patient, but that patience is wearing thin. The vote totals remain as of now unchanged three straight days.

We have 200 Republicans supporting McCarthy, 20 supporting somebody else. In the past 24 hours, Kevin McCarthy has made several additional assurances to the holdouts. This is before these meetings today, including a new one vote threshold for a motion to vacate. In other words, one Republican can force a vote to oust the speaker if he doesn't keep his promises. And McCarthy also agreed to add Freedom Caucus members to the all important Rules Committee and committed to stand-alone votes for each of the 12 approach appropriations bills, as well as a vote on term limits for members of Congress… McCarthy has already laid out his commitments to America. It's on paper. He signed his name. That is a promise in cement.

ELON MUSK TWEETS SUPPORT FOR KEVIN MCCARTHY, AS SPEAKER VOTE HEADS INTO THIRD DAY

…

He's given detailed promises on the economy, including less government spending, fewer regulations, domestic energy production, energy independence, protecting against China, surrounding our supply chain issues. Also, promises related to foreign policy, border security, ending Biden's catch and release, and, of course, bringing back the successful Trump policies on the border. Funding the police, yes, that's important. Parental rights, big tech and big government censorship. Election integrity. Protections for the First and Second Amendments and a lot more of that document. He signed his name to it. This is an agenda that Republicans support. It includes key investigations, oversight, a firm stance against all of Biden's reckless policies. And by the way, he has agreed to every investigation we have discussed up to date.