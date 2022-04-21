Obama's speech on misinformation shows Democrats 'want to control what is said and what is not said': McEnany

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany said former President Barack Obama's speech about misinformation shows that Democrats "want to control what is said and what is not said" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Obama's speech Thursday at Stanford University sent the message that Democrats "want to control what is said and what is not said," McEnany told guest host Brian Kilmeade. "That's why Corporate America, social media is trying so hard to maintain their grip on power to the point where entities like Twitter are doing what is averse to their shareholders' interest to keep Elon Musk out."

OBAMA SAID HIS POLL NUMBERS 'WERE ALMOST PERFECTLY CORRELATED WITH THE PRICE OF GASOLINE': FEDEX CEO

McEnany noted the "roaring, loud, undeniable hypocrisy" that Obama was briefed on Hillary Clinton's smear campaign against former President Donald Trump using false allegations of Russian collusion.

"Where were you then, President Obama?" she asked. "Where were you then when misinformation was presented to you, purveyed and spread for six years? I didn't hear from you."

Obama also mentioned congressional reform of Section 230, which provides legal immunity to social media companies in certain instances. His call for reform "was a bit curious," McEnany said, since such companies "do all of the Democrats' dirty work."

She also reacted to the news of Vice President Kamala Harris's chief of staff Tina Flournoy's resignation, dubbing the Harris staff exodus "inexplicable."

"You can barely blink without another departure," she said. " … You have the chief of staff leaving, the deputy chief of staff, the communications director, the press secretary, the national security adviser, the speechwriter — essentially your whole office leaving" except for one man.

Harris's workplace is "pretty brutal," with the vice president blaming all of her mistakes on staff members, McEnany said.