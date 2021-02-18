Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sean Hannity rips Democrats for ongoing obsession with Donald Trump: He lives in their ‘sick brains’

Democrat lawmakers introduce bills barring Trump from entering US Capitol, being buried at Arlington National Cemetery

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Sean Hannity: Democrats are still 'obsessed' with hating TrumpVideo

Sean Hannity: Democrats are still 'obsessed' with hating Trump

'Hannity' host reviews the left's ongoing attempts to cancel the former president.

Nearly one month into Joe Biden’s presidency, Democrats are still fixated on former President Donald Trump, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity pointed out Thursday.

"The hysteria on the left is apparently never-ending," he said. "Democrats are still obsessed with hating all things Donald Trump ... President Trump seems to live in their sick brains 24/7, as they cannot give up their drug of choice, which is hatred and rage."

Democrat lawmakers continue their efforts to cancel the former president, with Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., introducing a bill last month that would prevent twice-impeached former presidents from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The so-called "No Glory for Hate Act" would also bar the federal government from naming any monuments or buildings after Trump. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., even introduced legislation which would ban Trump from ever entering the U.S. Capitol again.

SEAN HANNITY PAYS TRIBUTE TO RUSH LIMBAUGH: RADIO ICON 'SHAPED THE SOUL OF THE NATION'

Ingraham: Biden prioritizes illegal aliens over American citizensVideo

Hannity asked, whether such proposals are really the best use of lawmakers' time and energy in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

"Millions of Americans are unable to get the COVID vaccine, incompetent governors [are] botching the rollout, millions and millions of Americans [are] out of work, high-paying career jobs [are] literally ripped away and destroying the energy sector in this country, and this is what your Democratic leaders and lawmakers are focused on," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is "nowhere to be found" when it comes to criticizing the new administration, Hannity said, because they’re also too occupied with "obsessively raging" over Trump.

"The radical socialist Democrats are now running our federal government. Buckle up," he said. "I hope you get involved. I hope you get engaged, because it’s going to be rocky. The impact will be felt for generations."