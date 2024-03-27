SEAN HANNITY: RFK Jr. is now peeling off a significant amount of support from Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out how "Team Biden" is going "full force" against Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in his opening monologue on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, tonight, he seems more worried about a political challenge from the left. That being RFK Jr, who is now peeling off a significant amount of support from Biden. And on Truth Social, President Trump wrote this, "RFK Jr is the most radical left candidate in the race by far. He is a big fan of the Green New scam and other economy killing disasters. I guess this would mean that he's going to take votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America." Then he continued, "It's great for MAGA, but the communists will make it very hard for him to even get on the ballot."

Now, Kennedy is now fighting against a bureaucratic nightmare. Team Biden is going full force against him, but he's vowing to get on the ballot in all 50 states. He's considering running as a libertarian. Now, if he does, polls show: clear wins for Donald Trump in the following states: Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In other words, that would be an electoral blowout.

But even without RFK Jr, Trump is consistently polling ahead of Biden in almost all of the key battleground states. Now, as it turns out, Americans seem to miss prosperity and peace and stability and safety and security. Now they see what Biden is doing at the border. They know he has been spending recklessly. They see Biden inflation. It is starting to surge yet again.