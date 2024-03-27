RFK Jr.’s sister concerned he will 'siphon' votes from Biden, allow Trump to win

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sister, Rory Kennedy, expressed concerns Monday over his campaign possibly spoiling President Biden's chances at re-election.

"A CNN poll from just last weekend in the key state of Michigan found more than half of voters have an unfavorable opinion of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden," CNN's Erin Burnett told Rory Kennedy on Monday. "We know there's voter fatigue with these two candidates."

"When you say you see your brother's campaign as a danger, is it more about siphoning votes away from Joe Biden or is it about his policies?" Burnett asked Kennedy.

"It's really about siphoning votes from Biden," Rory said. "The polls I'm seeing, Bobby takes 70% of the votes from Biden and 30% from Trump. I feel strongly that this is the most important election of our lifetime. There's so much at stake and I do think it's going to come down to a handful of votes in a handful of states."

"I do worry that Bobby just taking some percentage of votes from Biden could shift the election and lead to Trump's election," she said.

Rory's comments came one day before her brother announced Tuesday that attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan will be his running mate heading into the November general election.

The 38-year-old Shanahan is a philanthropist with a long history of donating to Democrats and left-leaning causes, including supporting President Biden in 2020 before switching to Kennedy when he launched his own run last year. Kennedy ultimately decided to run as an independent after first seeking the Democratic nomination.

Multiple members of RFK Jr.'s family have previously spoken out against him in statements to the press.

In October, Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Kennedy's siblings, denounced his candidacy as "perilous for our country." They claimed he does not "share the same values, vision or judgment" as his father, liberal icon Bobby Kennedy.

Kennedy responded that he loves his family and has support from other members of his family. He disputed the idea that he does not share the values of his father and uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

