Sean Hannity reacts to Biden's 'unhinged' interaction with college student at New Hampshire event

Sean Hannity laid into former Vice President Joe Biden Monday, mocking his campaign for the presidency and his run-in with a college student at an event over the weekend.

"The field of 2020 Democrats, so weak, so radical, so extreme, many party insiders are now actually freaking out on the outside. A 77-year-old [Biden], he's supposed to be the fresh new face of the Democratic Party," Hannity said on his television program. "See Bloomberg, Biden and Bernie Sanders. That's like 500 years old combined. He's [Biden's] supposed to be their front runner. But after a pathetic fourth-place finish in Iowa, his campaign is flailing in the polls here in New Hampshire."

The presidential contender jokingly called a college student in New Hampshire a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign event on Sunday, just two months after he unloaded on an Iowa voter whom he called a "damn liar" and days after he dryly instructed a climate activist to "go vote for someone else."

Mercer University student Madison Moore had asked Biden how he could remain competitive in the race after his performance in Iowa. She later told Fox News that "it was a little awkward being put on the spot."

Hannity took Biden's remark more seriously.

"Really connecting with the folks, with the people -- we the people -- the people that he wants to vote for him," Hannity commented before asking, "That's their top candidate?

"Not exactly a good look for someone who at this point probably needs every vote he can get," Hannity said. "Of course, the campaign has more cause for concern than Biden's deranged rantings that are, frankly, unhinged.

"There are now dozens of legitimate questions about zero experience Hunter [Biden] and his shady business dealings not only in Ukraine but China and other countries," Hannity said. "And then ... Joe's Ukrainian shakedown."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.