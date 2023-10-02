White House ignores reporter pointing out there is 'no seat' for a disabled journalist as Biden celebrates ADA

A reporter’s question about having no seat for disabled journalists in the press briefing room was ignored by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

During the latest press conference, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre about the lack of accommodations for journalists with disabilities. This came on the same day President Biden celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"Karine, about disability. There's no seat here in this room for disabled journalists," the reporter remarked.

Jean-Pierre ignored the comment and instead moved on to a question regarding there being any conversations between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The reporter again said, "This room has no seat for a handicapped journalist," as the press secretary left the podium at the end of the briefing and was ignored.

Another reporter could be heard saying, "Thank you for asking that," as the press secretary left the room.

The ADA, which was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, prohibited the discrimination of Americans based on disabilities in all public and private places open to the general public including jobs, schools and transportation.

"For more than 61 million Americans living with a disability, these laws are a source of opportunity, meaningful inclusion, participation, respect and, as my dad would say is the most important of all, dignity, to be treated with dignity, ensuring that the American Dream is for all of us, not just for some of us. A bulwark against discrimination and the path to personal independence. And for our nation, these laws are a testament to our character as a people, the triumph of values over selfishness," Biden said on Monday.

In a statement from the White House on Friday, Biden also declared October 2023 as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

In 2021, then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that daily briefings would include an American Sign Language interpreter to be more inclusive. This followed previous criticism of the Trump administration for failing to provide sign language interpreters for daily COVID-19 briefings.

"The president is committed to building an America that is more inclusive, more just, and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families," Psaki said at the time.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

