Hannity warns NYPD officers to retire or find new work, because NYC 'is ... giving you the middle finger'

Sean Hannity blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday, blaming their liberal policies for America's largest city descending into "chaos."

"Comrade de Blasio, well, he's done a lot of things, a lot of horrible things that's destroying New York City. It's costing many lives," Hannity said on his television program. "The anti-crime plainclothes police officers in the NYPD, that unit has been disbanded, is completely eliminated [as is] the effective policy that we call 'stop and frisk.' He cut the NYPD budget by over a billion dollars and now state lawmakers might force police to buy their own personal insurance for liability lawsuits."

Hannity advised NYPD officers to either retire, if possible, or find other work since city officials are "basically giving you the middle finger."

"I guess my only advice, if I'm going to be a friend to the people I love -- frankly, adore and admire -- for their sacrifice, service and the risk they take for all of us: I guess if you're a cop and you can retire, now is the time," the host said. "If you're new on the job, you might want to think about another job.

"New York City is basically giving you the middle finger and they're also making it impossible to do your job to protect and ... serve your local community."

Hannity then turned his wrath on Cuomo and the state's recently enacted bail reform law.

"Meanwhile, far-left Gov. Andrew Cuomo, well, he signed off on that insane, idiotic bail reform policy. He's the one that signed the bill that allows violent offenders to get out of jail the exact same day without posting a penny in bail. Nothing whatsoever," Hannity said. "In other words, the consequences of these soft on crime policies [mean] it is now dire in New York City and state ...

"What's happening in New York is the direct result of de Blasio and Cuomo's failed policies," he concluded. "When laws are not enforced, when police budgets are slashed, when cops are not supported, when criminals get out of jail without any bail, chaos, carnage, predictably, will always ensue. Always. It's not a hard mathematical formula."